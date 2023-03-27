Watch CBS News
State of Minnesota's trial against Juul begins Monday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The state of Minnesota's jury trial against Juul and its parent company, Altria, begins at 9 a.m. Monday.

The state believes the e-cigarette and tobacco companies engaged in consumer fraud, negligence and created a public nuisance, while hooking a generation of kids on nicotine.

While Juul and Altria tried to get the case dismissed, Minnesota was one of 19 states to sue the tobacco retailers. Minnesota's is the first to go to trial.

The suit came after a 2019 study found more than 25% of Minnesota 11th graders vaped regularly.

The case is set to last for three weeks.  

First published on March 27, 2023 / 6:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

