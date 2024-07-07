Central Minnesota meat locker catches fire during annual festival

2 teens killed in central Minnesota crash, and more headlines

STARBUCK, Minn. — A fire broke out at a meat locker in central Minnesota Saturday afternoon, prompting a response from several nearby fire departments and other agencies.

The Starbuck and Glenwood fire departments originally responded to Starbuck Meats and Locker Services around 12:45 p.m., according to police.

"Upon arrival there was heavy smoke and visible flames observed coming out of the roof of the locker," the Starbuck Police Department said.

The business was closed at the time and no one was injured, police said.

According to the Starbuck Area Chamber of Commerce, the fire forced a change in the parade route during the Starbuck Heritage Days festival.

Four other fire departments and at least two other law enforcement agencies assisted.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

Starbuck Meats and Locker Services is located on East Fifth Street in the city it's named for, which is about 140 miles northwest of the Twin Cities.