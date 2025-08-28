St. Thomas avenges 2024 blowout, breezes by Lindenwood 35-13

Minnesota grieves following Catholic school mass shooting, and more headlines

Minnesota grieves following Catholic school mass shooting, and more headlines

Minnesota grieves following Catholic school mass shooting, and more headlines

St. Thomas combined for 447 yards of total offense and five touchdowns as the Tommies beat Lindenwood 35-13 on Thursday night in a season opener for both teams.

The Lions missed three field goals and lost a fumble, resulting in four scrapped drives down the stretch. Despite the loss, Nate Glantz completed 18 of 29 passes for 318 yards and a touchdown.

Andy Peters tied the game for the Tommies on a 19-yard touchdown pass to Patrick Wagner in the second quarter. Stefano Giovannelli found the end zone on a fake field goal to give St. Thomas a 14-7 lead with 12 to go in the third quarter.

St. Thomas ran for 275 yards on the night, with Joseph Koch rushing for 154 yards and a score on 18 carries.

The Tommies reversed a 64-0 loss to the Lions last season and earned their first win over a non-PFL FCS team since joining Division I during the 2021 season.

Peters finished the night 11 of 18 with two passing touchdowns.