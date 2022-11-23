Watch CBS News
Sports

St. Paul youth football team heading to national with help of WCCO viewers

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield

/ CBS Minnesota

St. Paul youth football team heading to national with help of WCCO viewers
St. Paul youth football team heading to national with help of WCCO viewers 02:13

ST. PAUL, Minn. – WCCO told you Monday about The Boys of Frogtown -- a St. Paul football team trying to go to nationals. And their story really seems to have hit many of you right in the heart.

The boys needed to raise $8,000 to get to nationals in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Moments after our story aired, the donations poured in.

Our viewers helped them raise more than twice their goal: $17,000.

WCCO spoke Tuesday with Coach David Jones.

"I can't even put it in words how grateful and thankful I am," Jones said. "The opportunity to have the interview, the opportunity to just get these kids to see something else in life. A lot of them come from homes that are struggling and just to give them something positive."

6p-pkg-frogtown-youth-f-wcco2dno.jpg
Jacob and Dad Utube CH

Coach Jones also has a message to our generous viewers.

"Thank you, I appreciate you guys. You don't know what this means to our program, to our city, to everyone who's been grinding to make this happen. It's unreal."

The boys are now looking for an indoor field so they can get ready for the big game. They leave on Dec. 14. We'll keep tracking their journey.

Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
web-susan-elizabeth-littlefield.jpg

Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield loves sharing the good news. She hosts a show on Sunday mornings based on local "positivity and empowerment," leading right into CBS Sunday Morning.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 8:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.