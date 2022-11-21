St. Paul Frogtown’s 5th grade football team enjoying success, invitation to nationals

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A big moment for some fifth grade football players in St. Paul: They've been asked to go to nationals in Florida.

WCCO went out to watch the St. Paul Frogtown football team in action. They started practicing in April, but the season got off to a rocky start.

It's a good thing this team knows how to adjust.

"This was the first year that capital city football didn't exist and that's the St. Paul parks and rec league," coach David Jones said.

So, the team traveled to the suburbs and kept playing - and played well. So well, in fact, they've been asked to go to nationals in Miami in December.

Jones says this is a first in his 25 years at Frogtown.

"I think it's huge, I think it's huge for the city of St. Paul. We are a small community, we've done a lot ourselves and this is something positive. Why not us?" Jones said.

Tyvon Mitchell, a middle linebacker, said, "It's like going to the championships in the NFL."

Jacob and Dad Utube CH

Mitchell says the team plans to prove that "Frogtown is one of the best teams out there."

Jones says this team's talent and teamwork stand out. Their personalities stand out, too.

"These guys have really bought into the family atmosphere," he said.

They've done the drills and they've got the drive. They just need one more boost to see this dream through.

"They need your support, they need your care," Jones said. "It's not always about money, but we do need the money."

Plane tickets are especially high right now.

The boys have raised over $2,000, but need $8,000. If you'd like to help send the boys to nationals, you can search for the "Frogtown Kids" GoFundMe.