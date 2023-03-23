World War II honored with "Gordon Kirk Day" on 100th birthday celebration

MINNEAPOLIS -- Close to 100 people filled the Hallie Q Brown Community Center in St. Paul to celebrate Gordon Kirk on his 100th birthday.

Kirk, who moved to St. Paul's Rondo Neighborhood in 1933, has spent nearly all of his life helping others.

In the 1940s, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in the Battle of the Bulge under General George Patton. Upon returning home, he worked to open the Twin Stars VFW in the 1960s and has worked to help veterans navigate VA claims almost ever since.

His life, legacy and commitment to the neighborhood he grew up in were all honored at his party Thursday.

"Things have changed. The whole world changed," Kirk said of his 100 years. "When I was coming up, we didn't have television. We had radios, there was outhouses. At that time, we didn't have toilets."

Kirk's grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren joined him at his party Thursday.

"I still feel like a young man," he said. "I still drive my car when the grandkids let me, but other than that I mean, I don't feel like I'm 100."

"We want to thank God for putting him in our presence and allowing him to share this space with us," said Nathaniel "Nick" Khaliq, who is part of a retired men's club with Kirk.

"He's been that sounding board for many veterans not only in our community but throughout the state of Minnesota."

As part of Thursday's celebration, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz both issued proclamations thanking Kirk for his lifelong service and dedication.

Kirk's friends say his heart for others is what makes him stand out.

Walz declared the day as Gordy Kirk Day across the state in celebration of the veteran and his accomplishments.

"I'm looking forward to seeing a couple of more years," Kirk said. "As long as the Lord will give them to me."

