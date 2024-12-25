Watch CBS News
2 arrested in St. Paul as narcotics suspected in toddler's death, police say

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say narcotics may have played a role in the death of a toddler on Christmas.

Officers responded to a residence on the 1000 block of Fifth Street East shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday on a report of an unresponsive child.

Police say the 1.5-year-old child was transported to Regions Hospital, where they died.

The medical examiner will determine the child's cause of death, which investigators say may have involved narcotics.

Two people were arrested in connection to the young child's death — a 38-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, according to St. Paul police.

The incident remains under investigation.

