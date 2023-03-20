St. Paul snow plow operators could strike starting Tuesday

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Snow plow operators in St. Paul are among those who could be going on strike starting Tuesday.

They are part of Local 49, which is one of the unions who voted to authorize a potential strike. That group includes public works, water services, and parks and recreation employees.

On March 8, more than 100 St. Paul city workers voted unanimously to authorize a strike. That strike could begin as early as Tuesday. Representatives from Local 49 said the city's most recent contract, which has since expired, offered the lowest pay increases of any group they represent.

In a statement to Mayor Melvin Carter, Local 49 business manager Jason George said the ball is in the city's court when it comes to negotiations.

"They hear you applaud their work, now they need to see you pay them what they are worth and what they have earned. A budget is about priorities — you need to show these workers they are a priority," he added.

The city is actually negotiating with a Tri-Council which, in addition to Local 49, includes Teamsters Local 120 and Laborers Local 363.

Included in the potential strike are some workers at the Como Zoo and Conservatory, city parks and ballfield maintenance, workers who patch city potholes, and snow plow operators, many of which have worked long hours during one of the snowiest winters on record.

In a statement, Mayor Carter acknowledged this:

"The extreme weather we've experienced these past, several weeks has strongly underscored the value our public workers provide to our community. We will continue to negotiate with urgency, and good faith in our ability to reach a positive resolution together."

The union and city are meeting Monday afternoon. A spokesperson from Local 49 says negotiations could last into the evening.