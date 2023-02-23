Chisago County plow operator strike averted days before storm

CENTER CITY, Minn. -- There were no snowplows at the Chisago County Public Works building Wednesday because they were all plowing out the county's 327 miles of highways because a possible strike had been settled.

"Plow drivers go through a lot through the season and they deserve it," Michelle Lang said.

Residents like Anna and Michelle Lang are relieved.

"I think it was really strategic on the part of snowplows -- we need them at the moment," Anna Lang said.

Chisago County officials are relieved too.

"The county is very happy we came to an agreement. We have been working with the union on a collective bargaining agreement since October," Chase Burnham, Chisago County Administrator said.

"We can get back to the business of doing public works and cleaning the roads," John Pechman, City Administrator, said.

Plow operators are happy too.

"Like it's going to be a big one, that is what we do this for -- helping people and making it safe for them," Frank Rau said.

Rau says the main issues were scheduling and vacation time. He says it's great to be back in his plow, ready to keep residents of Chisago County safe for the next big snow.

The tentative agreement still has to be approved by the county and the union workers but in the meantime, the drivers are back on the road.