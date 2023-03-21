St. Paul, city workers reach tentative agreement, avoiding strike for now, union says

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A union spokesperson says St. Paul city workers will not strike on Tuesday after a tentative agreement was reached with the city Monday night.

Local 49 Communications Director Jonathan Young said union members will vote on the agreement on Thursday.

On March 8, more than 100 St. Paul city workers with Local 49 -- including public works, water services, and parks and recreation employees -- voted unanimously to authorize a strike. Representatives from Local 49 previously said the city's most recent contract, which has since expired, offered the lowest pay increases of any group they represent.

The city was negotiating with the Tri-Council, which also includes Teamsters Local 120 and Laborers Local 363. A strike would have impacted about 270 workers, including snow plow operators.