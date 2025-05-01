Temporary lockdown lifted after shooting near Metro State University

5 dead within 24 hours in Minneapolis shootings, and more headlines

Police in St. Paul are investigating a shooting near Metropolitan State University Thursday afternoon that placed the school on a temporary lockdown.

St. Paul police say officers responded to reports of a shooting at Sixth Street East and Maria Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. Investigators believe the shooting was tied to a domestic incident.

The university was placed on lockdown around 12:40 p.m. out of an abundance of caution, police say. The lockdown was lifted at 1:06 p.m.

According to Metropolitan State University, the suspect is in custody, and there is no ongoing threat to the university. No injuries were reported.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.