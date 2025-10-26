Nearly 1 year after 60 trees were vandalized in St. Paul, 32 more destroyed

Officials in St. Paul, Minnesota, said Friday that dozens of trees near the Mississippi River were destroyed, nearly one year after a similar incident.

St. Paul Parks and Recreation says 32 trees were cut "just a few feet from the ground" south of the High Bridge of Shepard Road.

"While this incident is disappointing, we remain committed to growing and strengthening our urban canopy," St. Paul Parks and Recreation said in a statement. "You can also help by watering recently planted trees on your boulevard or in your yard throughout the growing season and before the ground freezes each fall."

The trees had been planted by local high school students last fall during MEA weekend in partnership with the nonprofit Tree Trust. Less than a month later, 60 of the trees were destroyed in a similar act. Some of the trees were thrown in the river and it cost St. Paul Parks and Recreation nearly $40,000, according to the department.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to report it to the non-emergency police line at 651-291-1111.

Officials are working to determine the next steps for replacing the damaged trees.