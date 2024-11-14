60 newly-planted trees vandalized in St. Paul, causing $40K in damage

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Officials in St. Paul say 60 trees that were planted last month along the Mississippi River were vandalized and destroyed.

The trees were planted during MEA weekend in mid-October with the help of the nonprofit Tree Trust and local high school students.

The St. Paul Parks and Recreation department says some of the trees were thrown into the river. In all, the vandalism caused nearly $40,000 in damages.

"While we are disappointed in this act and the negative impact it has on the neighboring community and our urban forest, we are working closely with Tree Trust to determine next steps for replacing the damaged trees and will provide more information when it is available," St. Paul Parks and Recreation said in a statement.

Police are helping investigate the incident.