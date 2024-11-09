Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

St. Paul police fatally shoot 1 in West Seventh neighborhood

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Nov. 9, 2024
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Nov. 9, 2024 01:31

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police officers fatally shot someone in the West Seventh-Fort Road neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the deadly confrontation occurred at about 1:45 p.m. off Bay Street and Watson Avenue, a few blocks southwest of the intersection of West Seventh and Randolph avenues. No officers were hurt.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation, police say.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.