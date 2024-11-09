St. Paul police fatally shoot 1 in West Seventh neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police officers fatally shot someone in the West Seventh-Fort Road neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the deadly confrontation occurred at about 1:45 p.m. off Bay Street and Watson Avenue, a few blocks southwest of the intersection of West Seventh and Randolph avenues. No officers were hurt.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation, police say.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.