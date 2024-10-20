1 dead, 1 injured in 2 St. Paul shootings believed to be connected

ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say a woman is dead and another person is injured following two nearby shootings late Saturday night.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in an apartment building on the 100 block of Sycamore Street East just after 9 p.m., according to the police department.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers provided first aid until medics arrived. The woman died on the scene. Her death marks the 23rd homicide in St. Paul this year.

At the same time, police say another sergeant responding to the shooting was waved down near the 90 block of Acker Street East concerning a carjacking where the victim had been shot.

Witnesses told police that the suspect fled in the victim's vehicle. The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say that preliminary information suggests that the two crimes may be related but it is too early in the investigation to confirm.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call 651-266-5650.