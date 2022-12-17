Watch CBS News
St. Paul police investigate woman's death, man arrested

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul have arrested a 44-year-old man in connection to a woman's death early Friday morning.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Fifth Street East on a report of a suicide. When they arrived at the scene at 2:50 a.m., they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who was at the apartment was arrested and booked into Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.

The woman's identity will be released at a later date.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988. There you'll reach a trained crisis counselor that can help. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, also has resources online.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

