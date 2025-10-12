2 injured in St. Paul parking lot shooting; no arrests

St. Paul police are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting on the city's east side late Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Suburban Avenue for a reported shooting just after 10:30 p.m. They arrived to find a man lying in the parking lot with apparent gunshot wounds to the torso, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Police say a second man, who was suffering from apparent gunshot injuries to the head, was found near White Bear Avenue and Old Hudson Road.

Both men were transported to Regions Hospital for treatment. The extent of the men's injuries is unknown.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the parking lot and that the two victims were injured in the same incident.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.