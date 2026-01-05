Man shot in leg outside St. Paul's Skarda Bar, police say

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, are investigating after a man was shot in the upper thigh late Sunday night outside of a bar.

Officers were called to Skarda's Bar off West Seventh Street and Armstrong Avenue West around 10:30 p.m. The victim was at the scene but the shooter had fled the area, police say.

The victim was treated at Regions Hospital for what police call "non-life-threatening" injuries. The suspect is still at large.

This is the capital city's second shooting of 2026. The first occurred overnight Saturday in the city's North End neighborhood, with the victim in that case also suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. The suspected shooter was arrested inside a nearby apartment complex.