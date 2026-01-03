1 hurt, 1 arrested in overnight shooting in St. Paul's North End

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, say a man is hospitalized and another is in custody in connection to a shooting overnight Saturday in the city's North End neighborhood.

Officers were called at about 1:45 a.m. to an apartment complex off Maryland Avenue West and Cumberland Street, where they found a man on the ground suffering from a bullet wound to the leg.

Police soon learned the man had been shot by another man amid "an argument," with the shooter fleeing into an apartment after the attack.

Officers arrested the suspect, and the victim was taken to Regions Hospital for treatment.

Police are still investigating.