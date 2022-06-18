St. Paul man sentenced to more than 36 years for 2020 fatal shooting in Eagan

DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. -- A 30-year-old St. Paul man has been sentenced to more than 36 years in prison in connection to the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Maurice Antonio Anderson in Eagan on Nov. 9, 2020.

Robert Lee Baker was convicted of second-degree murder on April 4. On Friday, he was sentenced to 438 months in prison. The judge also handed down a 60 month sentence for possession of a firearm by an ineligible person, which he will serve concurrently.

Around 9 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2020, Eagan police responded to a hotel to find Anderson laying on the ground. He had 11 total gunshot wounds and died at the scene. A red car was seen driving away from the hotel, the complaint said.

Police found the car, with Baker and a driver inside. The driver said that two men had gotten into the backseat of the car, pointed guns at another passenger, and robbed her and Baker.

Baker said that after they were robbed, the two men ran away and he got out of the car and chased them. He said he fired his own gun and hit one of the men. Because of his criminal history, Baker was not allowed to possess a firearm.

Eagan police were not able to find a firearm near Anderson, the complaint says.