St. Paul man sentenced to 60 months in Cub Foods parking lot shootout

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul man was sentenced to 60 months in connection to a grocery store parking lot shootout that injured a teenage girl in March.

Marquan Husten-Myles, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty in April to possessing a firearm as a felon. He was sentenced Friday and given credit for 104 days served.

A second person, a 17-year-old from St. Paul, was also charged in connection to the shooting. He faces three felony counts, including second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Isaiah Parkin, 20, also faces felony charges of second-degree attempted murder and drive-by shooting for the incident.

According to the complaint, officers were dispatched to a Cub Foods on 1177 Clarence Street on a report of multiple men shooting each other in the parking lot. The people involved in the shooting left in two different cars by the time police arrived.

Police found nearby vehicles struck with rounds and damage to a store window. A Girl Scout who was packing cookies inside the store was hit by gunfire and a 16-year-old was grazed by a bullet.

Charges say surveillance video shows Husten-Myles and the 17-year-old suspect exiting the grocery store and walking toward a Kia Optima that they parked in the fire lane in front of the store. As they were walking, a man — identified as Parkin — began shooting at the two. The two parties shot multiple rounds at each other before fleeing the scene.