16-year-old victim grazed by bullet in Cub Foods parking lot shootout, 2 charged

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Two people are charged in a St. Paul grocery store parking lot shootout that injured a teenage girl and had other shoppers rushing for safety.

According to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office, 19-year-old Marquan Husten-Myles of St. Paul faces three felony counts in connection to Sunday's shooting. The charges are for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

A second person, a 17-year-old boy also from St. Paul, has been charged as a juvenile. He faces three felony counts, including second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

16-year-old injured, Girl Scout inside store nearly hit by gunfire

The criminal complaint states officers were dispatched at around 10:45 a.m. to a Cub Foods located at 1177 Clarence St. on the report of multiple men shooting at each other in the parking lot. By the time officers arrived, those involved in the shooting had left in two different vehicles.

Police say they found multiple bullet casings from three different firearms in the aisle near the front entrance. Two nearby vehicles were struck with rounds, with their windows shattered.

There was also damage to the store window. Police say a Girl Scout packing cookies was inside the store near a window that was hit by gunfire.

"Surveillance video showed multiple people not involved in the incident were in the parking lot at the time of the shootout. One person with a walker had to hustle into the store when the shooting erupted," the complaint said.

Police say a 16-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet and later sought medical treatment.

Details on the shootout

According to the complaint, surveillance video shows Husten-Myles and the 17-year-old boy exiting the main door of the grocery store and walking toward a Kia Optima that they parked in the fire lane in front of the store. As they were walking to the vehicle, a man got out of a car parked down the aisle and began shooting at the two.

Husten-Myles began running south and fired several shots at the initial shooter, the complaint said. The 17-year-old stood by the Kia's passenger door and fired several rounds before also fleeing south down the parking lot. Both later returned to the vehicle and fled the scene.

Police later located the Kia, which had two fresh bullet holes on its driver's side, parked at an apartment on the 500 block of Minnehaha Avenue. Husten-Myles and the other teen were later taken into custody.

While the 17-year-old denied knowing anything about the shooting, Husten-Myles acknowledged that he had been shot at and said the despite stems from a 2019 homicide in St. Paul, the complaint said.

Police executed a search warrant at the apartment unit where Husten-Myles lives and found two guns. One of the guns, a Polymer 80, did not have a serial number and was loaded with a 30-round extended magazine.

According to the complaint, Husten-Myles was on conditional release at the time of the shooting and had a pending trial for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, motor vehicle theft and fleeing police in a motor vehicle. Those charges were also filed in Ramsey County.

The complaint did not mention any more details on the initial shooter.

WCCO does not typically identify suspects unless they are formally charged as adults.

