St. Paul Cub Foods shootout suspect charged with attempted murder

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A 20-year-old St. Paul man is accused of attempted murder in a grocery store parking lot shootout that injured a teenage girl and had other shoppers rushing for safety.

According to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office, Isaiah Parkin faces felony charges of second-degree attempted murder and drive-by shooting in connection to the March 17 shooting.

Two other male suspects from St. Paul — 19-year-old Marquan Husten-Myles and a 17-year-old — were previously charged in the incident. Husten-Myles faces several felony charges for illegally possessing a firearm as a felon. The 17-year-old boy faces three felony counts in juvenile court, including second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

The criminal complaint states officers were dispatched at around 10:45 a.m. to a Cub Foods located at 1177 Clarence St. on the report of multiple men shooting at each other in the parking lot. By the time officers arrived, those involved in the shooting had left in two different vehicles.

Police say they found multiple bullet casings from three different firearms in the aisle near the front entrance. Two nearby vehicles were struck with rounds, with their windows shattered.

There was also damage to the store window. Police say a Girl Scout packing cookies was inside the store near a window that was hit by gunfire.

"Surveillance video showed multiple people not involved in the incident were in the parking lot at the time of the shootout. One person with a walker had to hustle into the store when the shooting erupted," the complaint said.

Police say a 16-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet and later sought medical treatment.

According to the complaint, surveillance video shows Husten-Myles and the 17-year-old boy exiting the main door of the grocery store and walking toward a Kia Optima that they parked in the fire lane in front of the store.

As they were walking to the vehicle, a man — later identified as Parkin — got out of a car parked down the aisle and began shooting at the two, the complaint said. The two parties fired multiple rounds at each other before fleeing the scene in their vehicles.

Using surveillance footage, police were able to track both suspect vehicles and later arrested all three shooters involved. Parkin and the juvenile declined to say much about the shooting, but Husten-Myles acknowledged that he had been shot at and said the dispute stems from a 2019 homicide in St. Paul, the complaint said.

If convicted, Parkin could face up to 20 years in prison on the attempted murder charge.