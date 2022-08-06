Watch CBS News
St. Paul man charged with lottery fraud for allegedly redeeming stolen tickets

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

EAGAN, Minn. -- A St. Paul man faces charges for allegedly redeeming lottery tickets that he stole from a liquor store in Inver Grove Heights.

Shane Thomas Lloyd, 43, was charged in Dakota County for four counts of lottery fraud. 

Charges say that officers received a report of a break in at the liquor store on April 16 at 3:45 a.m. A few items were taken, including some scratch-off lottery tickets. 

The next morning, several of the lottery tickets that had been stolen were redeemed at four separate gas stations in Eagan.

After looking at security camera footage, agents identified Lloyd as the suspect, the complaint says. In a statement, Lloyd identified himself in the footage but didn't say where he'd gotten the tickets. "If I rat, people will kill me," he said in his statement.

Lloyd is in custody. Lottery fraud carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

