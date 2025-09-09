Body believed to be Minnesota kayaker missing for over a year recovered in Wyoming lake

A body believed to be a Minnesota kayaker who disappeared at Jackson Lake in western Wyoming more than a year ago has been found by a recovery team.

Wesley Dopkins, 43, of St. Paul, was last seen paddling on the lake on June 15, 2024, according to Grand Teton National Park officials. He had been kayaking with a friend from Europe when they got separated.

His foldable kayak, paddle and dry bag were found floating on the lake's east side soon after he disappeared. A search using a helicopter, boats, ground teams and dogs did not find him at that time, park officials said Tuesday in a statement.

A nonprofit search and recovery organization found the body Sunday and recovered it Monday from a depth of about 420 feet.

Official identification by the Teton County Coroner's Office was still pending, but "characteristics of the remains" and where they were found suggested they were Dopkins', according to the statement.

Dopkins was not wearing a life jacket when he was seen paddling from Elk Island to Waterfalls Canyon on the west shore. What happened to him is still unknown, but hypothermia is a common hazard in chilly Wyoming waters.

Dopkins' mother described her son in an interview with WCCO last year as an adventurer who loved to travel. She added that Dopkins had given his life jacket to his friend before they were met with raging waters and high winds.

"Normally, he's very safe, takes prep serious, but it was an impulsive move, and they only had the one life jacket at the time," she said.

Jackson Lake is a large reservoir on the Snake River at the foot of the Teton Range in Grand Teton National Park.

