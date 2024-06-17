St. Paul man disappears while kayaking in Wyoming national park
GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — A Minnesota man disappeared while kayaking in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park Saturday, officials said.
The 43-year-old St. Paul man was kayaking with a friend on Jackson Lake, according to park officials. They left Colter Bay around midday, heading for Waterfalls Canyon on the western shore. The friend lost sight of the man around 2 p.m. and landed at Leeks Marina to report the man missing.
Park rangers searched using boats and a helicopter. They found the missing man's kayak, paddle and bag floating near Moose Island around 8 p.m. Saturday. They searched again on Sunday.
The man was last seen wearing a red NASA baseball cap, a blue T-shirt and black shorts, park officials said.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at 307-739-3301.
Just over two weeks ago, authorities recovered the bodies of two canoeists who went missing in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness of Minnesota.