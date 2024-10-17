St. Paul officially introduces 90-foot tall loon sculpture dubbed "The Calling"

By Frankie McLister

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A massive, new piece of art just landed in St. Paul's Midway. It's a silver loon and it's flying in with a message to the neighborhood.

It is the neighborhood to what was formerly a bus barn, and home to Allianz Field in the modern day. But its latest resident is a 90-foot tall loon named "The Calling". The placement of its feet brings the community a step forward.

"Where we are today right now is a really helpful step forward because we have an enormous amount of economic development planned for right here and right across the street to continue to rebuild the vitality around this area," St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said.

Thursday, a press conference introduced the sculpture to Minnesotans. And superfans from all over attended.

"The whole promise of Allianz was to take an abandonded bus barn and turning it into a real community, and this seems one of the more important steps," Justin Lewandowski, who works in the neighborhood, said.

Steps for economic development was a large topic of conversation.

"We can't let this be the only thing that happens here in this neighborhood," Sen. Sandra Pappas, DFL - St. Paul, said.\

The Scottish artist who created the looon in California said that it took about 50,000 metal feathers to piece it all together. It took two years and a lot of minds together.

"Nothing speaks to the state of Minnesota like a loon. It is beloved by people. It represents the formation of this state and a lot of its businesses...the waters," Dr. William McGuire, Minnesota United FC Managing Partner, said.

You can see "The Calling" free of charge.