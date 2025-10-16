St. Paul publishes gun violence prevention ordinance language

Two days after a bloc of city leaders pleaded at the Minnesota State Capitol for action on gun violence prevention, St. Paul published language for a potential ordinance that would address gun safety issues.

The ordinance has five main points: ban the public possession of assault weapons and large-capacity magazines, prohibit "ghost guns" and require all firearms to have serial numbers, restrict firearms in some public spaces like parks and libraries, require public facilities to inform residents of the new restrictions and define enforcement style and penalties.

There would be exceptions for active-duty law enforcement and military personnel, as well as licensed federal firearms curators and those transporting guns through the city.

The main hurdle, however, is Minnesota's preemption law, which blocks cities from creating their own gun ordinances. St. Paul's ordinance — if passed — would not go into effect unless the preemption law was lifted.

Several mayors and city council members from locations across Minnesota gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol building on Tuesday to urge state lawmakers to repeal the preemption law. They said cities should be able to step in and enact their own gun legislation if state and federal leaders won't act.

The leaders of the cities, which include Minneapolis, Bloomington, Rochester and St. Louis Park, said they'd work to advance gun violence prevention ordinances.

"Our children, our families, and our Governor are calling Minnesota to action on assault weapons," said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter. "If the legislature is unable to do something different, local leaders will."

The push comes as movement has stalled on a potential special session, proposed by Gov. Tim Walz after two children were killed in the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting in August. Walz has met with DFL and GOP leaders in both chambers several times to set parameters for what a special session would look like, but neither side has found common ground.

St. Paul's ordinance language would be introduced at the city council meeting on Wednesday.