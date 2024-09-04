Watch CBS News
3 injured in St. Paul crash involving garbage truck

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Three people are in the hospital following a crash involving a garbage truck in St. Paul early Wednesday afternoon.

The St. Paul Fire Department says the crash happened on West Seventh Street between South Madison Street and South Springfield Street at 12:38 p.m.

c8e84b92-869f-46c5-8dc6-ae1bb8fce9eb.png
St. Paul Fire Department

Authorities did not say how the crash happened but said it involved a garbage truck and two passenger vehicles.

Three people were transported to a local hospital for their injuries. Their conditions are unknown.

St. Paul fire crews confirmed there were no leaks from the garbage truck.

