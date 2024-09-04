3 injured in St. Paul crash involving garbage truck

Man charged in Park Tavern patio crash, and more headlines

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Three people are in the hospital following a crash involving a garbage truck in St. Paul early Wednesday afternoon.

The St. Paul Fire Department says the crash happened on West Seventh Street between South Madison Street and South Springfield Street at 12:38 p.m.

Authorities did not say how the crash happened but said it involved a garbage truck and two passenger vehicles.

Three people were transported to a local hospital for their injuries. Their conditions are unknown.

St. Paul fire crews confirmed there were no leaks from the garbage truck.