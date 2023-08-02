St. Paul firefighters picket for higher starting wage, claiming theirs ranks 14th in the state

St. Paul firefighters take to the picket line

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul firefighters are trading in their usual equipment for picket signs Wednesday as they ask for higher pay.

St. Paul firefighters have been working without a contract since the beginning of the year, and they say they're doing whatever they can to get people's attention to that.

Their main concern is starting pay and how salaries grow over time. Currently, firefighters in St. Paul start at a salary of just over $65,500. According to labor agreements they've sourced, that ranks 14th in the state.

In comparison, Richfield firefighters start at $78,000, and St. Louis Park firefighters start at a little over $77,000. Local 21 President Mike Smith says raising wages would help them competitively recruit.

"We're not offered a competitive package. We're offered less than other city employees at the bargaining table. We're asking for a competitive wage to make this an attractive place for people to come work," he said. "We're the capitol city, we're the busiest city, but we're not compensated like that."

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter says he's already raised the fire department's budget by nearly $15 million since he took over in 2018. He also says he's asked to speak with union members and has been denied.

Smith says they'd rather see the mayor meet with leadership at the negotiating table, something that's not even scheduled to happen until the end of the month.