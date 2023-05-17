Watch CBS News
St. Paul FD investigating suspected arson at Islamic center on Dale Street

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The St. Paul Fire Department is investigating a suspected case of arson at an Islamic center early Wednesday.

Few details were initially available, but the fire is said to have happened at Oromo American Twhid Islamic center, which is on the 400 block of Dale Street.

Crews said no one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no one was reported to be injured.

They're still working to determine the cause of the fire, and are joined in their investigation by the city's police department.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for further updates.

First published on May 17, 2023 / 10:53 AM

