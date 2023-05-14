St. Paul mosque vandalized Friday morning; 5th mosque attack in Minnesota this year

Note: The video above is from April 26, 2023

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Twin Cities mosque is reeling after a vandal damaged its entrance Friday, becoming the fifth mosque attacked in the state so far this year.

Around 7 a.m. a person wearing a hoodie and a mask is captured by a surveillance camera entering the Masjid Al Sunnah Mosque's parking lot on Pederson Street in St. Paul.

The person then threw a large rock at the main doors of the mosque.

Last month, two Minneapolis mosques were damaged by fire within two days of each other. Jackie Rahm Little is facing federal charges for his alleged role in the fires..

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations called on law enforcement to investigate the incident in St. Paul as a possible hate crime.

The St. Paul Police Department says it is investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made yet.