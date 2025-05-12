Speed, alcohol possible factors in fatal St. Paul crash, police say

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash in St. Paul

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash in St. Paul

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash in St. Paul

Alcohol may have been a factor in a crash in St. Paul, Minnesota, that killed one man and put another in the hospital, authorities said.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Arlington Avenue West and Dale Street North, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

A speeding driver in a sedan ran a red light and hit an SUV, pushing it 40 yards, police said. The SUV's driver was extricated from his vehicle and died at the scene. The sedan driver was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

"There is indication that alcohol may have played a factor," police said.

WCCO