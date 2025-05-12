Watch CBS News
Speed, alcohol possible factors in fatal St. Paul crash, police say

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash in St. Paul
Alcohol may have been a factor in a crash in St. Paul, Minnesota, that killed one man and put another in the hospital, authorities said.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Arlington Avenue West and Dale Street North, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

A speeding driver in a sedan ran a red light and hit an SUV, pushing it 40 yards, police said. The SUV's driver was extricated from his vehicle and died at the scene. The sedan driver was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

"There is indication that alcohol may have played a factor," police said.  

10p-vo-stp-deadly-crash-wcco7rpr-00-00-0505.jpg
WCCO
