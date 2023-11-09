Man pulled from burning St. Paul garage dies at scene, fire dept. says

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Firefighters pulled a man out of a burning garage early Thursday morning on St. Paul's east side, but he died at the scene.

The St. Paul Fire Department says crews were called to an alley off Jenks Avenue East and Greenbrier Street in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood just after 4 a.m.

Fire and smoke were seen pouring out of a detached garage. Firefighters went inside and found the man. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

SPFD

Police say there are no "obvious signs of criminal activity," and the Ramsey County Medical Examiner will eventually release the victim's identity and his exact cause of death.

Fire officials say the residence was vacant, and the property owner says the garage "had recently been broken into several times."

This is the city's second fire-related death of the year. The State Fire Marshals Division is assisting with the investigation.

MORE NEWS: Connor Bowman searched for information on "lethal doses" prior to wife Betty Bowman's poisoning death, warrants say