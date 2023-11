Man dies in tragic garage fire Firefighters pulled a man out of a burning garage early Thursday morning on St. Paul's east side, but he died at the scene. The St. Paul Fire Department says crews were called to an alley off Jenks Avenue East and Greenbrier Street in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood just after 4 a.m. Fire and smoke were seen pouring out of a detached garage. Firefighters went inside and found the man. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.