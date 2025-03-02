Member of St. Paul copper wire theft ring pleads guilty, will not serve more jail time

A man charged in connection to a group accused of stealing copper wire from streetlights in St. Paul will not serve any additional jail time, court documents show.

Paw La pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft on Wednesday. A judge sentenced him the same day to 72 days in jail with credit for 72 days time served. La was also ordered to pay just over $1,000 in restitution within two years.

La is among at least five suspects charged in connection to the copper thefts that took place between Nov. 10, 2023, and Jan. 15, 2024.

Investigators say a confidential informant led them to the group's ringleader, Kyaw Klay. He allegedly received more than $12,000 from stealing the copper.

Police say Klay rounded up a crew to steal the copper and would then sell it to recycling plants with the help of La.

Klay pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting energy or telecom damage a week before La. His sentencing is scheduled for May.

Another defendant, Eh Tha Blay, is set to have their trial begin in June.

Nay Thar was sentenced last September to three years of probation for aiding and abetting first-degree property damage.

