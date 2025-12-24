Final member of St. Paul copper wire theft ring pleads guilty

A man believed to be part of a group that stole copper wire from streetlights in St. Paul pleaded guilty on Friday.

Court records say Eh Tha Blay, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting third-degree property damage.

If the plea is accepted at his Feb. 13 sentencing, Blay will not have to serve any additional time in prison, according to his petition, but he may have to pay restitution and could be put on probation.

Blay is one of five suspects charged in connection to the copper thefts that took place between Nov. 10, 2023, and Jan. 15, 2024.

Investigators say a confidential informant led them to the group's ringleader, Kyaw Klay. He allegedly received more than $12,000 from stealing the copper.

Police say Klay rounded up a crew to steal the copper and would then sell it to recycling plants with the help of Paw La.

Klay pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting energy or telecom damage and was sentenced to three years of probation in April. The month before, La was convicted of misdemeanor theft and was ordered to pay more than $1,000 in restitution.

Last year, Nay Thar was sentenced to three years of probation for aiding and abetting first-degree property damage in connection with the thefts.

Another defendant, Aye Mae, was sentenced in May to two years of probation for first-degree damage to property.

