St. Paul City Council to vote on 2023 budget Wednesday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The St. Paul City Council is set to vote on the 2023 budget Wednesday afternoon.

In August, Mayor Melvin Carter initially proposed a $780 million budget that would've included a property tax levy increase of more than 15%. That's up a total of $40 million from last year.

Carter says the proposal centers around repairing city streets and city-owned buildings, bettering public safety outcomes and dealing with permit backlogs.

Since August, the City Council has been reviewing that proposal.

