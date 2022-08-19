Watch CBS News
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter proposes 15% property tax levy increase in 2023 budget

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter pushing for 15% tax increase
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul residents are facing a 15 percent property tax levy increase next year as part of Mayor Melvin Carter's proposed budget.

The mayor unveiled his proposal Thursday, saying that the money from the tax increase will go toward the "basics of municipal government" -- improving law enforcement outcomes, repairing city streets and buildings, and addressing permitting backlogs. 

According to the mayor, the tax increase for a median value home in the city would be around $240 a year. He said that some city fees would also be dropped. 

The mayor's proposal is the first step in budget negotiations between the mayor and the St. Paul City Council. A community meeting for public feedback is slated for Sept. 20. 

First published on August 18, 2022 / 8:26 PM

