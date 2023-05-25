St. Paul City Council approves much debated Summit Avenue Regional Trail Plan

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The St. Paul City Council on Wednesday approved a plan to redesign historic Summit Avenue that caused much debate among the city's residents.

The council passed the Summit Avenue Regional Trail Plan by a vote of 6-1. It still needs final review and approval by the Metropolitan Council.

The city's plan will convert the 5.4-mile Summit Avenue corridor into a regional trail system, adding bike trails separated from the roadway.

"This vision for Summit Avenue supports the evolving needs of users to create a safer and more resilient, people-oriented corridor," Mayor Melvin Carter said. "The passage by the council is an important milestone for desired improvements to connectivity and access to open space for a broad range of users."

The city accepted public comments on the project earlier this year. Proponents said the plan would make Summit safer for bikers, while those opposed thought it would add more safety hazards, limit parking options and alter the area's historic character.

The city will now pursue funding opportunities for the trail. If funding is secured, the plan would likely be installed over the next 10 to 15 years.