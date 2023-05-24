Here's why the park systems of St. Paul and Minneapolis are the envy of the nation

Here's why the park systems of St. Paul and Minneapolis are the envy of the nation

Here's why the park systems of St. Paul and Minneapolis are the envy of the nation

ST. PAUL, Minn. – From the nightlife to nature, there are so many ways to enjoy a Minnesota summer – like by visiting the world-class parks of the Twin Cities.

In fact, a nonprofit organization just named St. Paul and Minneapolis as home to the country's second- and third-best parks. Only Washington D.C. could edge them out.

The sound of music is tucked into the cityscape of Rice Park in St. Paul.

MORE: Twin Cities parks ranked among top 3 in nation, but equity remains an issue

"I love the music in the parks, and the flowers, everything about the parks. All ages of people walking around. It is just wonderful," said metro resident Cindy Smedberg.

Why are Twin Cities parks so coveted? It comes down to access, acreage, investment, amenities and equity.

St. Paul Parks and Recreation Director Andy Rodriguez says the cities try to set an example.

CBS

"A lot of other park systems look to us as kind of a national model. Between us and Minneapolis, we complement each other very well for the region and nationally," Rodriguez said. "Whether they are coming to visit or to move, the park access piece is huge. We hear a lot from young families about how they covet their park system."

And that is for all residents, hoping to create the best park system that can be spread across all neighborhoods.

"We also want to make sure that the amenities that we have in our system are reflective of all different cultures and community that we see in St. Paul," he said.

MORE: Lineup released for Minneapolis' 2023 Music and Movies in the Parks

Over in Minneapolis, the goals are the same.

"We look across the diversity of our users, and the people that want access to parks, we focus on that," said Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Superintendent Al Bangoura. "[We] give all these different kind of parks, parklets and smaller ones, larger parks."

Bangoura says it's not about the score, but doing their best for the people.

"We hear from our community what their needs are. And so we make sure that we meet those needs," he said.

ParkScore says virtually all St. Paul and Minneapolis residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park.