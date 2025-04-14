St. Paul affordable housing option in jeopardy due to federal freeze

A St. Paul affordable housing option could be in jeopardy as a freeze on federal housing grants is threatening buildings across the country.

Vista Village in St. Paul was set to undergo significant upgrades, but now its future hangs in the balance.

Sen. Tina Smith and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter say the building includes 48 units and was awarded $3.8 million through the Inflation Reduction Act in August. The funds were set to cover a number of critical upgrades, from cracked windows and radiators to safety and accessibility improvements.

Carter says the move from the Trump administration is cruel and threatens the quality of life for residents who live in the building.

"When the federal government makes a commitment, we ought to keep it," Carter said. "We shouldn't have to be here today. We shouldn't have to see this type of disinvestment in housing from our nation's capital, but sadly we are."

Smith says because these funds were frozen — and not canceled — they're in a bit of a limbo. It is the only project impacted by the housing renovation freeze in Minnesota, though other projects are put on hold across the country.