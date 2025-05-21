Lawsuit at center of St. Louis Park basketball hoop dispute dismissed

Why a Minnesota family is being sued over their driveway basketball hoop

Why a Minnesota family is being sued over their driveway basketball hoop

Why a Minnesota family is being sued over their driveway basketball hoop

A Hennepin County judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit about a neighbor dispute over a basketball hoop in a family's driveway.

Judge Lois Conroy dismissed the case on Tuesday, though her reasoning for dismissing the case has not been published.

The Moeding family had lived in their St. Louis Park home for 11 years.

"New neighbors moved in about a year ago and they asked us to move our basketball hoop," Lilly Moeding told WCCO last month. The family realized it was 6 inches too close to the property line and relocated it, but say it wasn't enough for their next door neighbors.

"It's immediately in front of my door. I cannot walk out of my door. I park outside my door, and I'm face to face with them, and balls are flying directly at me," said their next-door neighbor at a city council meeting in November.

A lawsuit was filed against the Moedings and the City of St. Louis Park in February, with the neighbors saying the hoop should be considered a "sport court" within city code. Another action was filed in late April requesting the family not to use the hoop until the matter was resolved in court.

"I feel like I'm walking on eggshells on my own property," Moeding told WCCO.

Lawyers representing the neighbors wrote in an injunction filed last week, that they've experienced "extreme harassment," including death threats since the Moedings first went to the media.