BCA investigating after 5 deputies shoot, kill arson suspect who shot at firefighter in northeastern Minnesota

Deputies shot and killed arson suspect who shot at firefighter, authorities say

Deputies shot and killed arson suspect who shot at firefighter, authorities say

Deputies shot and killed arson suspect who shot at firefighter, authorities say

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating an incident where multiple deputies shot and killed an arson suspect who allegedly shot at a firefighter in northeast Minnesota on Tuesday.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says its 911 center received a call reporting a structure fire on Heritage Trail near East Pioneer Road in Normanna Township around 9:20 a.m. The caller reported their neighbor had sprayed a family member with gasoline and set their home on fire, as well as his own.

A short time later, another neighbor called 911, saying the same man was armed with a rifle.

The man allegedly tried to set a fire to another nearby residence, but a solo volunteer firefighter arrived and was able to help put out both fires at the neighboring homes.

WCCO

As the firefighter left one of the houses, he reported hearing shots fired and began to shelter in place. A Duluth Township police officer arrived on the scene soon after and also reported being shot at, according to the sheriff's office.

Just before 10 a.m., five St. Louis County deputies approached the area. That's when the sheriff's office says the suspect "engaged" them, which led to all five deputies discharging their weapons, hitting the suspect.

Despite life-saving measures, the suspect died at the scene. No other injuries were reported to first responders or neighbors.

The five deputies involved in the shooting were wearing body cameras, the sheriff's office said. They have all been placed on administrative leave, per standard operating procedures.

Authorities say they found "many homemade devices" on and near the scene that "appear to have been designed to fire projectiles at first responders as they approached by road."

Normanna Township is located about 18 miles northeast of Duluth.