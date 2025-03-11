Watch CBS News
Girl, 7, found unresponsive in St. Cloud YMCA pool during swim lesson, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

A 7-year-old girl remains hospitalized after being found unresponsive in a Minnesota YMCA pool this weekend during a swimming lesson.

The St. Cloud Police Department says officers and firefighters were called to the Y off Stockinger Drive on Saturday just before 11 a.m.

They arrived to find bystanders, including a doctor and an off-duty officer, giving the girl emergency care.

Police say it's unclear how long she was underwater before she was discovered.

A YMCA spokesperson released this statement on Tuesday afternoon:

The Y team came to the aid of a Level 4 swimmer who was pulled from the water and immediately given CPR while emergency responders were called. The student was transported to the hospital for medical care.
 
The Y team followed the safety protocols and responded quickly. For over 50 years the St. Cloud Area Family YMCA has served our community with safety as core to our work. Our focus right now is supporting the child, the family and all those involved in this difficult situation.

The girl is still at St. Cloud Hospital and her current condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

