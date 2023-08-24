St. Cloud State University to offer online cannabis education programs

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – For the first time in Minnesota, you can get certified in going green.

St. Cloud State University is offering online cannabis education programs this fall.

Anyone 18 or older can sign up and learn from industry leaders about four topics:

* Cannabis agriculture and horticulture

* Cannabis compliance and risk management

* Cannabis healthcare and medicine

* Business of cannabis.

Each certificate program takes about six months to finish.

