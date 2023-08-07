Homegrowing 101: Minnesotans getting educated on growing their own weed

"Going Green": A WCCO special report on the legalization of recreational weed in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – With marijuana now legal, Minnesotans aren't wasting any time beginning to grow the plant at home.

About a dozen people took a three-hour class Sunday at Grounded Gardens in St. Paul on the basics of the growing process.

"I'm actually really thrilled. I'm excited," said Skye Miller of St. Paul. "I think anybody would be able to acquire the skills. I think it's more just a matter of taking the knowledge and following it."

Miller signed up for the class because she has thyroid cancer.

Miller wants to grow her own marijuana since it's cheaper than buying it medically.

Mike Montie from Maplewood just enjoys smoking recreationally, but he wants to grow because he says marijuana laced with something else sent him to the ER recently.

"It [was] probably that fentanyl crap," Montie said. "It had me spinning, sweating like I was in the rain, and unable to walk."

Montie went straight home after class and got busy opening the starter kit of equipment that came with the class.

"[Growing] is a great idea because I know what I get, and I don't have to pay a lot of money for it," he said.

The class costs $1,100, but that came with seeds and a clone plant in addition to the starter kit.

The law says a single residence is allowed up to four mature, flowering plants.