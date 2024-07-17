Vandals repeatedly target new Twin Cities Muslim community center

Nearly $20K in damage done to Twin Cities Islamic center

ST. ANTHONY, Minn. — Police are investigating a series of burglaries and acts of vandalism at the site of a planned Muslim community center and mosque.

In the last two months, a vacant former bank building in St. Anthony and the site of the newly established Tibyan Center has been targeted repeatedly.

It appears the same group of young people have shattered windows, broken in multiple times, or attempted to, and caused about $20,000 worth of damage.

Jaylani Hussein, the executive director of CAIR-MN, says the building had been vacant for more than a year without incident, then the plans for the space were announced to neighbors in May.

Since then, police have five different open cases at the location.

Hussein says there have been more incidents than that.

Broken glass inside the newly established Tibyan Center WCCO

"Minnesota leads the nation in attacks against mosques for the past three years," he said. "These eight incidents at this particular mosque unfortunately appear to be at this moment a connection to the same type of behavior. That's why we're concerned and on edge."

Yusuf Omar, the executive director of the East African Community Coalition, is part of the effort to open the community center.

"While our community is resilient, we should not have to endure such persistent hostility," he said.

The young people doing this can be very brazen, recording each other with their phones.

Abdulahi Nuur was working inside when four vandals challenged him.

"They were not scared," he said. "They asked me questions like, 'This is not your building,' or 'We can come here anytime.' I was a little bit scared because there was no one around."

Hussein feels speaking up about what's happening is the best way to fight against it and ultimately put an end to it.

"We need average Minnesotans who hear this message tonight to speak to their neighbors and friends and say, 'This is not acceptable.'" he said.