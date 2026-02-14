Watch CBS News
Springlike temperatures are in the air this weekend

Adam Del Rosso
Saturday is a WCCO Top 10 Weather Day! It'll feel springlike with temperatures as high as the upper 50s for the southern part of the state and upper 40s to mid-50s for the rest of the state. 

The day will remain mostly sunny, with calm winds. Some parts of Minnesota could reach record highs. 

Overnight temps drop back down to the upper 20s to low 30s across the state. Fog will redevelop across northern parts of the state. 

Sunday will feel similar, but will see more cloud cover. Temperatures on Sunday are expected to reach the upper 40s. 

Our warm trend continues through the start of the work week with 40-degree temperatures on Monday. Tuesday could bring a round of rain for parts of the state before we start to drop back down to more seasonable temperatures. 

