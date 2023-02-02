Watch CBS News
Spencer scores 17, leads Rutgers over Gopher men 90-55

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Cam Spencer scored 17 points to lead six in double figures and Rutgers cruised to a 90-55 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Rutgers shot 60% (37 of 62) from the floor and made 10 of 20 from long range. The Scarlet Knights also had 30 assists, a program-record in a Big Ten Conference game. Paul Mulcahy led with nine assists to reach a career 400.

Spencer was 6-of-8 shooting, made all three of his 3-point attempts and had six assists. Clifford Omoruyi, Caleb McConnell and Oskar Palmquist scored 13 points apiece for Rutgers (15-7, 7-4 Big Ten). Mawot Mag and Aundre Hyatt added 10 each. Palmquist also made three 3-pointers.

Joshua Ola-Joseph scored 17 points for Minnesota (7-14, 1-10), which committed 15 turnovers. Jamison Battle added 13 points and Ta'lon Cooper had 12.

Rutgers never trailed and built a 10-point lead at halftime, shooting 52%. Spencer and Omoruyi scored seven points apiece in the first half. The Scarlet Knights opened the second half with a 14-4 run for a 48-28 lead. A Spencer layup made it a 33-point advantage with 5:55 to play and the biggest lead was 90-53 in the final minute.

Minnesota hosts Maryland on Saturday while Rutgers is at home against Michigan State.

First published on February 1, 2023 / 11:21 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

